Week 2 Saints Pregame Report: How to Watch and Follow

It's only the second week of the NFL season, and the deck is once again stacked against the Saints. Here's how to keep up with all the action as they take on the Panthers in Charlotte on Sunday.

It's been another interesting week for the New Orleans Saints, to say the least. They're going to be down some players and coaches, but still have an important Week 2 meeting with the Carolina Panthers on their hands. Here's how to follow all of the action today, as well as some useful information ahead of kickoff.

All-Time Series: Saints lead the regular season series 27-25 and have won the past four matchups. They also have a playoff victory against the Panthers from the 2017 season.

Where to Watch: FOX (12:00 p.m. CT), Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, Jennifer Hale (field reporter)

Where to Stream: Fubo, NFL Mobile, Saints App, Fox Sports GO, Yahoo Sports App

Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); SIRIUS: 85 (NO), 77 (CAR) | XM: 383 (NO), 228 (CAR) | SXM App: 822 (NO), 804 (CAR)

Referee: Ronald Torbert

Current Lines: Saints -3 (O/U at 44.5)

Jersey Combo: Black Jerseys, Gold Pants

Last 5 Matchups

1/3/21 - Saints 33, Panthers 7

10/25/20 - Saints 27, Panthers 24

12/29/19 - Saints 42, Panthers 10

11/24/19 - Saints 34, Panthers 31

12/30/18 - Panthers 33, Saints 14

Broadcast Map (via 506sports): Check your local listings, but Saints-Panthers are projected in orange.

Saints-Panthers are projected in orange for Week 2

Saints Storylines

The biggest storyline is the lack of availability in the coaching department due to COVID-19. The team was already down seven offensive assistants, but we learned on Saturday that they'll also be down Ryan Nielsen and Bryan Young. Needless to say, Sean Payton's approach to this game will be interesting.

Marshon Lattimore (thumb surgery) is expected to be a game-time decision. We'll get an early glimpse of him on the field in pre-game. If he's unable to go, look for Desmond Trufant or the recently acquired Bradley Roby to step in. Lattimore was questionable entering Sunday, as well as Tanoh Kpassagnon (calf), C.J. Gardner-Johnson (knee), and P.J. Williams (back).

Zack Baun should get plenty of action on Sunday Aug 14, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Zack Baun (53) and N\defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) apply pressure on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley (7) during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Sticking with the Saints defense, with Kwon Alexander and Marcus Davenport being placed on IR, we should see Zack Baun alongside Demario Davis and Payton Turner making his 2021 debut. What to keep an eye on is whether or not New Orleans rolls with more 4-3 base looks in this game to help contain Christian McCaffrey.

Calvin Throckmorton is set to make his first official start for the Saints at right guard, as Erik McCoy's injury will throw Cesar Ruiz at center. Terron Armstead said the other day that he's super confident in 'Throck'. "You see that jump from year one to two that you love to see from a young player. Extremely smart guy, extremely technical. Strong. Probably the heaviest body on the offensive line."

The Saints will not return to New Orleans until after the game against the New England, according to Sean Payton. The team is expected to fly out a little earlier for their Week 3 game against the Patriots, and should be back on Airline Drive in Metairie in preparation for their first real home game against the Giants in Week 4.

