Week 2: Saints Friday Injury Report

The Saints will be a little lighter when it comes to their Week 2 NFC South matchup against the Panthers. Thursday's injury report saw nine players listed on it, and five of them have been ruled out for Sunday. Here's how it looks.

OUT: Erik McCoy (calf), Chase Hansen (groin), Pete Werner (hamstring), Marcus Davenport (shoulder), Kwon Alexander (elbow)

QUESTIONABLE: Marshon Lattimore (hand), Tanoh Kpassagnon (calf), C.J. Gardner-Johnson (knee), P.J. Williams (back)

Sean Payton revealed on Friday morning that Lattimore will be a game-time decision. He mentioned that these type of injuries depend on the specific nature of it, and they'll gauge his progress in practice. Both Alexander and Davenport went on injured reserve, with them missing at least three games.

NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill reported that Alexander, Gardner-Johnson, Werner, Kpassagnon, Davenport, and McCoy were not practicing on Friday.

Meanwhile, some coaches who tested positive for COVID-19 several days ago will not be in the mix for the game. Per the team announcement, Jim Chaney (offensive analyst), Declan Doyle (offensive assistant), Phil Galiano (assistant special teams), Curtis Johnson (senior offensive assistant/wide receivers), Brendan Nugent (offensive line), Dan Roushar (run game coordinator/tight ends) and Joel Thomas (running backs). Johnson’s, Nugent’s, Roushar’s and Thomas’s responsibilities will be divided among the offensive staff.

