The Saints put out their first injury report for Week 11's matchup with the Rams at home, and it doesn't look that promising. New Orleans had 13 players on their Wednesday list, which included a ton of starters. Here's how things looked from the team's first practice.

DID NOT PRACTICE: Josh Andrews (illness), Marcus Davenport (calf), J.T. Gray (hamstring), James Hurst (concussion), Mark Ingram (knee), Cam Jordan (eye), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Andrus Peat (triceps), Ryan Ramczyk (illness), Pete Werner (ankle)

LIMITED: Jarvis Landry (ankle), Marcus Maye (abdomen), Malcolm Roach (ankle)

Lattimore, Jordan, Davenport, Werner, Gray, Ramczyk, Hurst, Peat, Andrews, and Ingram were among those not spotted during the open portion of practice.

Dennis Allen said during his Wednesday conference call that the team was going to stick with Andy Dalton for Sunday's game against the Rams. He also said it's doubtful Trevor Penning will be ready for this weekend.

"I'm hopeful we'll get him back out practicing pretty soon," Allen said. "I don't know that that will happen this week, but he's certainly progressing."

