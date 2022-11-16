Skip to main content

Saints Bring Back Throwback Uniforms for Week 11

Week 11's home game vs. the Rams will feature a nice little throwback for the Saints.

The Saints are bringing back some throwback uniforms for Sunday's game against the Rams. It's the combo they last wore in 2016 when they played the Lions to help commemorate their 50th season as a franchise.

In 1994, the league started allowing throwback uniforms in their 75th season. Last season, the NFL started allowing teams to wear alternate helmets with their throwback uniforms. The Saints introduced a new helmet to go along with their color rush uniforms for their game in London against the Vikings.

New Orleans is in desperate need of a win, and they're going to turn to Andy Dalton for Sunday to help try to get one. Based on the first injury report, things are not exactly promising right now. 

