Skip to main content

Saints Make Several Saturday Transactions

The Saints made several transactions for their Week 11 matchup against the Rams, which include waiving a couple of veteran tight ends.

The Saints made several transactions on Saturday ahead of tomorrow's matchup with the Rams. The team signed offensive lineman Yasir Durant and defensive back Bryce Thompson to the active roster, waiving tight ends J.P. Holtz and Nick Vannett in corresponding moves.

As far as standard elevations from the practice squad, the Saints are calling up running back David Johnson and defensive end Jabari Zuniga. Both Cam Jordan (eye) and Marcus Davenport (calf) will be out of the lineup, as well as James Hurst (concussion). Andrus Peat (triceps) is questionable, so it makes sense to add a lineman.

We'll see if David Johnson gets any looks for the offense, as Jordan Howard didn't get many in his limited time with the team. New Orleans desperately needs to put some things together if they want to beat the Rams.

Read More Saints News

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

USATSI_19473770_168388561_lowres
Game Day

Game Recap: Saints, Dalton Bounce Back to Defeat Rams

By John Hendrix
USATSI_17144645_168388561_lowres
Game Day

Saints DE Payton Turner Injured in Rams Game

By Kyle T. Mosley
USATSI_11161602_168388561_lowres
Game Day

Week 11: Rams vs. Saints Live Game Thread

By John Hendrix
Andrus Peat, free agent guard
Game Day

Saints Inactives vs. Rams: Andrus Peat In for Week 11

By John Hendrix
USATSI_19427001_168388561_lowres
Game Day

Saints Pregame Report: How to Watch and Follow the Week 11 Rams Game

By John Hendrix
USATSI_13875207
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Fans' Emotional Roller Coaster of 2022

By Carla Antoine
USATSI_17068516_168388561_lowres
Fantasy Football

Saints Fantasy Football: Start'em or Sit'em for Week 11

By Brendan Boylan
USATSI_10440326_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Week 11 Showdown: Saints Offense vs. Rams Defense

By Bob Rose