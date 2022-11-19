The Saints made several transactions on Saturday ahead of tomorrow's matchup with the Rams. The team signed offensive lineman Yasir Durant and defensive back Bryce Thompson to the active roster, waiving tight ends J.P. Holtz and Nick Vannett in corresponding moves.

As far as standard elevations from the practice squad, the Saints are calling up running back David Johnson and defensive end Jabari Zuniga. Both Cam Jordan (eye) and Marcus Davenport (calf) will be out of the lineup, as well as James Hurst (concussion). Andrus Peat (triceps) is questionable, so it makes sense to add a lineman.

We'll see if David Johnson gets any looks for the offense, as Jordan Howard didn't get many in his limited time with the team. New Orleans desperately needs to put some things together if they want to beat the Rams.

