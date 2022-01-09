Skip to main content
Taysom Hill Injury Update: Saints vs. Falcons - Week 18

New Orleans Saints player injury update in the Saints-Falcons Week 18 showdown.

According to Fox Sports, New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill is reported to have a Lisfranc injury sustained in the 2nd quarter of the Saints-Falcons showdown in Week 18.

Saints News Network's John Hendrix observed Hill "favoring his left foot while walking to the locker room."

Dr. Chao of Sports Injury Central said, "Hill didn't seem to play his left foot fully on the run play and the previous run play."  

Hill had a previous injury to his plantar fascia and kept him out of a few games this season.  

