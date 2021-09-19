Week 2: Saints Inactives List Against Panthers

7 Saints are inactive for Week 2's NFC South matchup against the Panthers, which includes some secondary hits to Marshon Lattimore and C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Several Saints were previously ruled out on the team's final injury report of Week 2, and we take a look at Sunday's inactive report for their NFC South game against the Panthers.

C Erik McCoy (calf)

LB Pete Werner (hamstring)

CB Marshon Lattimore (hand)

DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson (knee)

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (calf)

QB Ian Book

DL Montravius Adams

Marcus Davenport (shoulder), Kwon Alexander (elbow), and Chase Hansen (groin) were placed on injured reserve, and they will miss a minimum of three games. Marshon Lattimore, Tanoh Kpassagnon, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson were both questionable entering the game. Both Kpassagnon and Gardner-Johnson were on the field prior to the inactive list dropping.

New Orleans will be rolling in a new starting cornerback against the Panthers, as well as looking for a different solution in slot duties. While you wait for kickoff, be sure to check out our pregame report.

