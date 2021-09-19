Week 2: Saints Inactives List Against Panthers

Week 2: Saints Inactives List
7 Saints are inactive for Week 2's NFC South matchup against the Panthers, which includes some secondary hits to Marshon Lattimore and C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
Several Saints were previously ruled out on the team's final injury report of Week 2, and we take a look at Sunday's inactive report for their NFC South game against the Panthers.
- C Erik McCoy (calf)
- LB Pete Werner (hamstring)
- CB Marshon Lattimore (hand)
- DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson (knee)
- DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (calf)
- QB Ian Book
- DL Montravius Adams
Marcus Davenport (shoulder), Kwon Alexander (elbow), and Chase Hansen (groin) were placed on injured reserve, and they will miss a minimum of three games. Marshon Lattimore, Tanoh Kpassagnon, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson were both questionable entering the game. Both Kpassagnon and Gardner-Johnson were on the field prior to the inactive list dropping.
New Orleans will be rolling in a new starting cornerback against the Panthers, as well as looking for a different solution in slot duties. While you wait for kickoff, be sure to check out our pregame report.
Saints-Panthers Coverage From the Week
- Saints DE Davenport and LB Alexander Placed on Injured Reserve; Signed Players to Active Roster
- Final Injury Report for Week 2
- Saints Run Defense vs. Panthers Rushing Attack
- Saints Passing Offense vs. Panthers Pass Defense
- Saints Rushing Attack vs. Panthers Run Defense
- Saints Saturday Roster Moves and Coaching Changes in Week 2
- First Look: Saints vs. Panthers
- WR Kenny Stills Returns to the Saints