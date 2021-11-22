Report: Adam Trautman Out 4-6 Weeks with MCL Sprain

Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Adam Trautman Out 4-6 Weeks with MCL Sprain

    The Saints have another injury to deal with in their season, and this time it's Adam Trautman who will miss time.
    The injury hits just keep coming for the Saints, as the latest one is tight end Adam Trautman. According to a Monday report by ESPN's Adam Schefter, Trautman will be sidelined 4-6 weeks with a MCL sprain suffered in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.

    This was the play that Trautman got hurt on, after making an outstanding catch near the sidelines in the second half.

    The good news is that he's not lost for the season, but the bad news is obviously it's another starter to get hurt and will miss time for New Orleans. It's certainly a good thing that the team got back Nick Vannett in the lineup, and now it will most assuredly mean Juwan Johnson is in the lineup for the next several games. The Saints also have Garrett Griffin on the active roster and Ethan Wolf, who is on the practice squad.

    Trautman arguably had his best game with the Saints on Sunday, hauling in 5 catches for 58 yards and a score.

