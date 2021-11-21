Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Saints Fantasy Football: Start 'em or Sit 'em in Week 11

    Saints News Network's Fantasy Analyst Brendan Boylan looks at members of the Black and Gold to start and sit in Week 11.
    Saints Fantasy Football: Start 'em or Sit' em returns for the 2021 Season as Saints News Network's Fantasy Football analyst Brendan Boylan provides you with weekly advice regarding members of the Black and Gold.

    Follow along throughout the year to dominate your fantasy leagues and earn bragging rights at home, in the office, or amongst your friends!

    Below are Saints News Network's Saints Fantasy Football Start 'em or Sit 'em for Week 11 of the 2021 NFL Regular Season.

    Start' em: Saints D/ST (6th in Standard Scoring Among D/ST)

    The New Orleans Saints defense remains among the league's best in 2021 and are seeking revenge on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts who dominated the Saints defense in his first career NFL start last season. Despite missing C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Payton Turner because of injury, the Saints defense still has the potential to wreck havoc on opposing offenses led by a strong front seven.

    In Sunday's matchup, Dennis Allen's group will battle strength vs strength trotting out the NFL's top rushing defense against Philadelphia's third ranked rushing offense. Much like last week's contest for New Orleans this could easily turn into a grind it out type of ball game. But I like New Orleans' defense in the matchup, they have played well even in the Saints losses, fantastic against the run and are due for a few takeaways.

    The real question is can they contain Jalen Hurts in his second ever matchup up with New Orleans? I think they can and New Orleans will finish a Top-7 Fantasy defense this week.

    Read More

    Sit 'em: WR Marquez Callaway (38th in Standard Scoring Among WRs)

    This season has been a nightmare for New Orleans Saints wide receivers. And while it is easy to point the finger at the team being down to QB 3 on the roster, there is no argument that the Saints currently have the worst receiving corps in the NFL. The lack of experience, separation on routes and big time drops continue to prove that this isn't the Saints of old led by Drew Brees. Instead, this version of the Saints is closer to the 90's version of Black and Gold. Led by a strong defense that prays the offense can score points.

    Prior to the start of the season, following a stellar preseason, Marquez Callaway was slated to have a fantasy breakout season. And while he is on pace for near double digit touchdowns and 700 receiving yards his fantasy production has been as inconsistent as the New Orleans offense. Through 9 games, the UDFA from a year ago is averaging north of 7 fantasy points a week in standard scoring leagues but has 4 games where he failed to reach at least 5 standard scoring points.

    Though Callaway's production has been up the past two weeks, due in large part to scoring touchdowns his average of 3 receptions a game is not enough to even make him a FLEX option this week. Sit him against Philly.

