Saints' RB Tony Jones Activated Off Injured Reserve

A battered New Orleans offense gets some help at the running back spot in advance of their week 11 game at Philadelphia.

The New Orleans Saints have officially activated RB Tony Jones Jr. off injured reserve, in an announcement by the organization this afternoon. Jones, undrafted and in his second year out of Notre Dame, has been on injured reserve since week five with an ankle injury.

The 5'11” and 224-Lb. Jones saw one game of action with the Saints in 2020. He had three carries for 13 yards in the regular season finale against Carolina.

Jones played well enough in training camp to unseat veteran RB Latavius Murray for the backup job behind Alvin Kamara. New Orleans released Murray before the start of the regular season.

Jones had 19 carries for 77 yards over the first four contests. He was carted off during a week four home loss to the Giants after injuring his ankle. New Orleans traded for RB Mark Ingram just three weeks later. Jones' return to the lineup couldn't come at a better time for a battered Saints offense.

Kamara will miss his second straight game tomorrow afternoon at 4-6 Philadelphia. Veteran RB/WR Ty Montgomery is also sidelined with a hand injury. Versatile offensive weapon Taysom Hill will also be a game-time decision with a foot injury.

New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. (37) runs for a gain against the Baltimore Ravens. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY

The Saints had just Ingram, special teams ace Dwayne Washington, and FB Alex Armah available at running back before activating Jones. They rushed for just 86 yards without Kamara in last week's loss at Tennessee, with Ingram leading the way with 47 yards on 14 rushes.

New Orleans (5-4) and their 12th ranked running attack will also be without offensive tackles Ryan Ramczyk and Terron Armstead against a third-ranked Philadelphia run defense. Jones has impressed coaches with his vision and balance between the tackles, making him a valuable asset to a struggling Saints offense.

