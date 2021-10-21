An Erik McCoy Return Could Be Near for the Saints

    • October 21, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsEditorialGame DaySNN Krewe+SchedulePodcastsVideosForumSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Erik McCoy: "I’m Feeling Very Good About Coming Back"

    In an interview with Boot Krewe Media’s Straight-Up Saints Podcast, Erik McCoy reveals that he feels confident that he's ready to return.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The Saints have been without their anchor in the middle since Week 1's matchup against the Packers. In that game, Erik McCoy left early due to an apparent injury, which was later revealed to be a calf issue. After just five snaps, McCoy was noticeably limping while leaving the field, but did so under his own power. Since then, he's been absent from practice and a familiar face on the inactive report.

    However, regarding his return, it looks like the Saints could get their starting center back this week, as McCoy could play against the Seahawks.

    “I’m saying right now that I’m feeling very good about coming back,” McCoy told The Spun's Chris Rosvoglou during his appearance on Boot Krewe Media’s Straight-Up Saints Podcast. 

    “I don’t really know about the whole IR thing – it’s a little out of my tax bracket. But I’m feeling ready to come back mentally, physically and emotionally, and I’m ready to.”

    “The date that I have circled is Monday night. Playing in Seattle, that’s the only place apart from the dome that has that same type of energy and crowd. That’s something I’m looking forward to given that I have the go (from the coaching staff).”

    It's no secret that McCoy could provide a big boost to the offensive line, and his role goes beyond just snapping the ball by providing pre-snap reads, coverage looks, and numerous responsibilities. Cesar Ruiz has done a pretty good job holding things down with McCoy being out, but it would allow the Saints get him back in as their permanent right guard.

    We aren't completely sure on what Terron Armstead's status will be for this week, and we'll get our first glimpse of practice on Thursday afternoon to see player availability, but it sounds promising that New Orleans is one step closer to having their offensive line at full strength.

    Read More Saints News

    Erik McCoy
    News

    An Erik McCoy Return Could Be Near for the Saints

    11 seconds ago
    (COPY) Offense vs Pass Defense (8)
    Editorial / Opinion

    Inside Week 7: Saints Rushing Attack vs. Seahawks Run Defense

    19 hours ago
    Jenkins-Burnley
    News

    Saints Safety Malcolm Jenkins Buys Stake in Burnley Football Club

    19 hours ago
    First Look Template (2)
    Editorial / Opinion

    Saints vs. Seahawks: First Look at Week 7's Matchup

    Oct 20, 2021
    Alexander, Smith, Davenport
    News

    Saints: Kwon Alexander, Tre'Quan Smith, and Marcus Davenport Will Return from Injured Reserve, Per Report

    Oct 19, 2021
    Forrest Lamp
    News

    Report: Saints Add Former Starting Guard Forrest Lamp to Practice Squad

    Oct 19, 2021
    USATSI_11739341_168388561_lowres
    News

    Saints Add Pro Bowl RB Lamar Miller to Practice Squad, Per Report

    Oct 19, 2021
    USATSI_13401353_168388561_lowres
    Editorial / Opinion

    A Look Back at the Series History Between the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks

    Oct 19, 2021