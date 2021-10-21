An Erik McCoy Return Could Be Near for the Saints

In an interview with Boot Krewe Media’s Straight-Up Saints Podcast, Erik McCoy reveals that he feels confident that he's ready to return.

The Saints have been without their anchor in the middle since Week 1's matchup against the Packers. In that game, Erik McCoy left early due to an apparent injury, which was later revealed to be a calf issue. After just five snaps, McCoy was noticeably limping while leaving the field, but did so under his own power. Since then, he's been absent from practice and a familiar face on the inactive report.

However, regarding his return, it looks like the Saints could get their starting center back this week, as McCoy could play against the Seahawks.

“I’m saying right now that I’m feeling very good about coming back,” McCoy told The Spun's Chris Rosvoglou during his appearance on Boot Krewe Media’s Straight-Up Saints Podcast.

“I don’t really know about the whole IR thing – it’s a little out of my tax bracket. But I’m feeling ready to come back mentally, physically and emotionally, and I’m ready to.”

“The date that I have circled is Monday night. Playing in Seattle, that’s the only place apart from the dome that has that same type of energy and crowd. That’s something I’m looking forward to given that I have the go (from the coaching staff).”

It's no secret that McCoy could provide a big boost to the offensive line, and his role goes beyond just snapping the ball by providing pre-snap reads, coverage looks, and numerous responsibilities. Cesar Ruiz has done a pretty good job holding things down with McCoy being out, but it would allow the Saints get him back in as their permanent right guard.

We aren't completely sure on what Terron Armstead's status will be for this week, and we'll get our first glimpse of practice on Thursday afternoon to see player availability, but it sounds promising that New Orleans is one step closer to having their offensive line at full strength.

