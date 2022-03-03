Skip to main content
Report: Jameis Winston an 'Option' for New Orleans

New Orleans Saints' search for a starting quarterback may cycle back to Jameis Winston.

New Orleans Saints' search for a starting quarterback may cycle back to Jameis Winston.  Winston started seven games before Bucs LB Devin White's horse-collar tackle caused his left knee to buckle and tear the ACL on Oct. 31 ended his 2021 regular season. 

On Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine, general manager Mickey Loomis confirmed the team's interest" in the quarterback. "Jameis is an option for us, and we hope we're an option for Jameis," Loomis said. Mutual interest is now the topic, with a few NFL teams interested in the services of Winston. 

Rumors had Pittsburgh and Washington waiting until March 16 to make a run at the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Last week, Jim Trotter of the NFL Network said, "both sides" were going to talk about Winston returning to New Orleans.

Several recent videos of Winston show tremendous improvement and strength in his repaired knee. During rehabilitation with physical therapist Kevin Wilk in Alabama, his workout videos have become legendary for Saints and Winston fans. He's been working on his lateral movement, lower leg coordination, flexibility, treadmill running, and even passing a football to a receiver.    

After four months removed from his significant injury, his development is encouraging and outstanding. His progress could be a fundamental reason why the Saints are interested.

Jameis Winston completed 95/161 passes for 1,170 yards, 14 passing touchdowns, three interceptions, and a 102.8 quarterback rating in the 2021 regular season.

