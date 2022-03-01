WATCH: Jameis Winston Back to Running

Jameis Winston is running, which is a great sign for teams like the Saints looking for a quarterback for the new league year.

Jameis Winston has been dropping several videos of his rehab progress over the past couple of months. However, the one on Monday was quite interesting, which shows him running for the first time since his season-ending injury against the Bucs during the regular season.

With the Saints, Winston went 5-2 as a starter before suffering a torn ACL at the hands of a Devin White tackle. New Orleans won the game, but lost their starter for the year. He was on track for a really stellar season, and the team was only left with a 'what could have been' feeling. He's set to become an unrestricted free agent, as the new league year is coming fast.

The Saints are one of several teams who are looking to figure out their quarterback situation for 2022, and Winston is a pretty strong option to re-sign. While that may or may not happen, we did take a look at what getting him back would do for the team. Perhaps New Orleans makes a run at Winston before March 16, but if they can't make it work, expect plenty of teams to be interested.

