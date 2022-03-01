Skip to main content

Jameis Winston's Latest Rehab Video Shows Him Running

Jameis Winston is running, which is a great sign for teams like the Saints looking for a quarterback for the new league year.

Jameis Winston has been dropping several videos of his rehab progress over the past couple of months. However, the one on Monday was quite interesting, which shows him running for the first time since his season-ending injury against the Bucs during the regular season. 

With the Saints, Winston went 5-2 as a starter before suffering a torn ACL at the hands of a Devin White tackle. New Orleans won the game, but lost their starter for the year. He was on track for a really stellar season, and the team was only left with a 'what could have been' feeling. He's set to become an unrestricted free agent, as the new league year is coming fast.

The Saints are one of several teams who are looking to figure out their quarterback situation for 2022, and Winston is a pretty strong option to re-sign. While that may or may not happen, we did take a look at what getting him back would do for the team. Perhaps New Orleans makes a run at Winston before March 16, but if they can't make it work, expect plenty of teams to be interested.

Read More

Read More Saints News

Screen Shot 2022-02-28 at 6.36.36 PM
News

WATCH: Jameis Winston Back to Running

By John Hendrix
10 seconds ago
1629982055732
News

Report: Alabama's Matt Rhea to Join Saints Coaching Staff

By John Hendrix
47 minutes ago
USATSI_17206974_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Cap Cut Possibilities

By Bob Rose
6 hours ago
New Orleans Saints at Wembley Stadium
News

Saints Headed Across Pond for 2022 Home Game

By John Hendrix
8 hours ago
USATSI_17027298
Editorial / Opinion

What If the Saints Re-Sign Jameis Winston?

By John Hendrix
11 hours ago
USATSI_15371702_168388561_lowres
News

Report: Saints Restructure Michael Thomas and Ryan Ramczyk Contracts

By John Hendrix
Feb 26, 2022
USATSI_17164207_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Another Tre'Quan Smith Disappointment Limited the Saints Offense in 2021

By Bob Rose
Feb 26, 2022
USATSI_16758240_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Did Saints S Marcus Williams Play Well Enough for a Big Contract?

By Bob Rose
Feb 25, 2022