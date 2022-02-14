Will Jameis Winston's Impressive Rehab Entice the Saints to Re-Sign the Quarterback?

Are Jameis Winston's impressive workouts enticing enough for New Orleans to re-sign the quarterback?

Could Jameis Winston become the "2022 Comeback Player of the Year?" Well, it's definitely too early to project. After all, on March 16, will Winston have a home?

Whether Jameis Winston will get a second shot in New Orleans is beside the point for now. His rehab workout videos are impressive. You must have noticed his progress. Jameis has reclaimed most of the agility in his footwork. And, the knee is looking stronger on dropbacks and lateral movement.

Although Winston's rehab is progressing well, do the Saints believe his dedication and passion are enough for him to return to New Orleans?

WINSTON - A MODEL TEAMMATE

In two seasons, the embattled quarterback appeared on the verge of becoming "The Man" for the Saints. His stint can be considered a success. He went from being a former franchise quarterback to just another one of the guys in his first year under Brees and Payton. Players gravitated to his passion before taking the reins as the Saints starter in 2021.

Many considered him to be a model teammate and leader. However, the "jury was still out" with some Saints fans. Some are clamoring for another to suit up in NOLA.

Comparatively, is there a better option at the moment? If you run the scenarios for acquiring Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, or Jimmy Garoppolo, the cost would be high for the cash-strapped Saints.

Also, the NFL Draft has a few "sure shots" available. Somehow, you have to believe Mickey Loomis and Khai Harley will figure a way out of the 2022 salary-cap mess.

THE 2022 OFFSEASON

I recall watching from the Jacksonville pressbox as Winston ran for first downs and connected for five touchdown passes in a 38-3 demolishing of the league's MVP and then-Super Bowl favorites from Green Bay.

5-2 as a starter — Packers, Patriots, Commanders, Seahawks, and Buccaneers — must factor as a reasons for New Orleans to re-sign Winston. Right?

Dennis Allen isn't Sean Payton a may pivot away from Winston's style of play.

WINSTON WITH OPTIONS

Regardless, if Jameis Winston continues to make incredible strives during rehab, his market value will increase. Quarterback-thirsty teams in Pittsburgh, Washington, Houston, Denver, and Carolina could offer him another opportunity — but at what cost to Winston?

Would it be another one-year contract or an extended commitment to the former No. 1 overall draft pick seal the deal? Or, could a new offensive coordinator be a good pairing for Winston?

Finally, will the allure of Mike Tomlin and his 15-season winning track record is appealing — especially with a running like Najee Harris toting the rock in the Steel City?

Winston is an intriguing figure. Allen hasn't disclosed whether or not he's willing for Jameis to return. Changes within the Saints coach staff point to a shift in philosophy under Allen.

Of course, Jameis' connection with Sean Payton was the main attraction. Since New Orleans' offensive mastermind has stepped away and Pete Carmichael assuming a new role with the team, are the Saints still on Jameis' radar?

On March 16 — when free agency begins - we shall see.