Kellen Moore Outlines Saints' Pursuit Of 'Basketball Team' Receiver Room
Kellen Moore has a plan for the Saints offense, specifically New Orleans' receiver room.
The Saints' receiver depth chart currently is topped by Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and the recently signed Brandin Cooks. However, Olave's injury history and Cooks' age (he'll turn 32 in September) must be part of the conversation. Nevertheless, as currently constituted, the Saints have the makings of the kind of receiver group that Moore wants.
"Anybody in a perfect world wants to have a basketball team with some tall, some short, some quick, some big," Moore said last week at the NFL owners meetings, via ESPN's Katherine Terrell. "We're flexible. Certainly the people part of it is really, really valuable to us and we feel like we brought in an excellent player and person in Brandin."
Moore's comments could lend credence to the belief that New Orleans could target Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the ninth-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Listed at 6-foot-5, McMillan is a prototypical boundary receiver who could be the ideal complement to Olave, Shaheed and Cooks, all of whom stand 6-foot-0 or shorter.
McMillan -- or any wideout drafted in Round 1, for that matter -- also could be a future replacement for Olave, who's popped up in trade rumors throughout the offseason. Moore recently threw cold water on the idea of an Olave trade, but New Orleans still could look to move the 2022 first-round pick if it's uncomfortable exercising his first-round option.
With all that said, the Saints probably should prioritize other needs with their first-round pick, especially quarterback.
