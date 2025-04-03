Dan Orlovsky Urges Saints To 'Seriously' Consider Drafting This QB Prospect
The Jaxson Dart hype drain keeps on rolling.
The Ole Miss quarterback's draft stock has skyrocketed since the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. Some experts even have Dart ranked ahead of Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, although such pre-draft conjecture should be taken with a grain of salt.
Nevertheless, Dart could be in play for the Saints with the ninth-overall pick. In fact, ESPN's Dan Orlovsky lobbied for New Orleans to draft the Ole Miss product during Thursday's episode of "The Pat McAfee Show."
"I'm a Jaxson Dart guy. Seriously, I don't think he makes it outside the top 10. If I were the Raiders, if I were the Jets, if I were the Saints, I would be very seriously considering drafting him in the top 10."
Orlovsky isn't alone in holding that opinion. Dart has been linked to the Saints in multiple recent mock drafts, with many viewing him as a perfect fit for Kellen Moore's offense.
One way or another, the Saints must leave the 2025 NFL Draft with a new young quarterback. They could've gotten a head start by landing Joe Milton III, but the New England Patriots reportedly traded the sophomore QB to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.
The NFL draft is scheduled to start on Thursday, April 24.
