What This Ex-NFL GM Believes Saints Should Do With 9th Pick In NFL Draft
The New Orleans Saints are one of the more fascinating teams to watch ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
They could be in a prime position to draft the top receiver available, Tetairoa McMillan, and they could have a top quarterback prospect fall to them at ninth overall. New Orleans also could have the ammunition necessary to trade up for a top-five pick.
However, in an ESPN mock draft published Tuesday, former NFL general manager Mike Tennenbaum has the Saints using the No. 9 pick on Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams. Rather than predicting what will happen in Round 1, Tennenbaum put on his GM hat and explained what he would do with all 32 picks.
"The Saints were 27th in defensive efficiency last season, and the great Cameron Jordan is getting closer to the end of his career," Tennenbaum wrote. "With tight salary cap constraints, this team needs to think about the future. So despite some questions on offense, I want to boost the New Orleans pass rush.
"Williams dealt with an ankle injury early last season that caused him to miss a few games, but he has great traits. Four of his five sacks came against Texas' solid offensive line. He has a huge 6-5 frame, and he plays even bigger and stronger than that."
Williams would be a solid pick for the Saints. As badly as fans want top picks to be used on offensive players, the reality is that defense still wins championships, and New Orleans must rebuild its front seven.
Nevertheless, the Saints could exhaust other options to land a new quarterback -- including calling the New England Patriots about Joe Milton III.
