Kellen Moore Gives Critical Chris Olave Update Amid Saints Trade Rumors
Those Chris Olave trade rumors probably can be put to bed.
The fourth-year receiver has been named in trade speculation throughout the offseason, though there hasn't been any concrete reporting on potential deals. We recently suggested that the New Orleans Saints should consider trading Olave to the New England Patriots for a package including sophomore quarterback Joe Milton III.
None of this is to say Olave isn't a top-flight receiver, because he is -- when healthy. However, multiple concussions -- at least four -- and a looming decision on a fifth-year option make it easy to envision the Saints entertaining offers for the 2022 first-round pick.
But new head coach Kellen Moore isn't having any of it. While speaking with reporters Tuesday at the NFL owners meetings, Moore all but confirmed Olave will be in a Saints uniform next season.
"Chris Olave has had a huge impact on this team, he's going to have a huge impact (this season)," Moore told reporters, via insider Nick Underhill. " ... He's a phenomenal player. ... I get the feeling he's really excited about the opportunity."
Moore acknowledged the Saints will have to be careful with Olave, who suffered a season-ending concussion in Week 9 of last season.
"He's been through a lot the last year or two," Moore said, via Matthew Paras of The Times-Picayune. "There's a plan in place (to monitor is health."
With all that said, an Olave trade can't be completely ruled out, as stranger things have happened in the NFL. This wouldn't be the first time a head coach or general manager squashed trade rumors before dealing the player in question. So, we'll see.
Olave posted 32 catches for 400 yards and one touchdown in eight games last season before suffering his concussion. He racked up 1,042 and 1,123 yards in the previous two campaigns, respectively.
More NFL: Mike Vrabel Endorses Potential Saints Target Joe Milton Amid Trade Chatter