The New Orleans Breakers Complete the First Wave of the 2022 USFL Draft

The USFL is back! The New Orleans Breakers added several players with NFL experience in Day 1 of the USFL Draft on Tuesday.

The reincarnation of the USFL officially kicked off Tuesday night with a 12-round draft for the 8-team league. The New Orleans Breakers had the Number 8 overall choice in the first round, then the first overall pick of the second round of the snake draft.

Day 1 of the USFL Draft dictated that teams choose quarterbacks in Rounds 1 and 12, defensive ends in Rounds 2-4, offensive tackles in Rounds 5-7, and cornerbacks in Rounds 8-11. The rest of the positions will be drafted in rounds 13-35 this evening.

The original USFL existed from 1983 to 1985. New Orleans had a franchise for just one year. The Breakers played in three different cities, Boston, New Orleans (1984), and Portland during the three years of the league's existence.

Former New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees made the official announcement of the Breakers first pick. Several NFL reserves and practice squad players were included in the USFL draft.

Here is the first wave of the 2022 Breakers draft selections.

1st Round (#8 Overall)

Kyle Sloter, QB

Aug 18, 2019; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyle Sloter (1) passes against the Seattle Seahawks. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY

Sloter played collegiately at the University of Northern Colorado. An athletic player who excelled at multiple positions, Sloter eventually earned the starting quarterback spot after transferring from Southern Mississippi in 2015.

While at Northern Colorado Sloter threw for 2,656 yards with 29 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. After not being selected in the 2017 NFL Draft, he signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted rookie.

Sloter had a strong preseason with the Broncos in 2017. Despite completing 72% of his passes for 413 yards with 3 touchdowns and no interceptions, he was released and signed to the practice squad of the Minnesota Vikings.

Sloter also spent time on the practice squads of the Cardinals, Lions, Bears, and Raiders over the last four years. The Vikings re-signed him to their practice squad mid-way through last season. He was elevated to the active roster late in the year to back up Minnesota starter Kirk Cousins.

2nd Round (#9 Overall)

Davin Bellamy, DE/EDGE

Jan 8, 2018; Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) is sacked by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Davin Bellamy (17) during the 2018 CFP national championship game . Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

The first defensive player selected, Bellamy played collegiately at Georgia. He led the Bulldogs with 5 sacks in 2016 and had 13 sacks and 24 tackles for loss in four seasons with the team.

Bellamy signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted rookie in 2018. Since 2019, he's also spent time on the practice squads of the Bengals, Titans, 49ers, and Chargers.

3rd Round

Anree Saint-Amour, DE/EDGE

Saint-Amour played his college ball at Georgia Tech. He had 4 sacks, 2 interceptions, 12 tackles for loss, and forced 3 fumbles for the Yellow Jackets in 2018. Saint-Amour finished his college career with 11.5 sacks, 23 tackles for loss, and forced nine turnovers.

The Minnesota Vikings signed Saint-Amour as an undrafted rookie in 2019. After spending time on Minnesota's practice squad that year, he played a season in the CFL.

4th Round

James Folston, DE/EDGE

Former Pitt product Folston went undrafted in 2019 after 1.5 sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss, and a blocked punt in college. He was signed by the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted rookie.

Folston had stints on the practice squads of the Cardinals, Packers, and Titans. He also played in the XFL and CFL.

4th Round (compensatory)

Nigel Chavis, DE/LB

The versatile Chavis played both defensive end and multiple linebacking spots in college at Norfolk State.

5th Round

Paul Adams, OT

Adams played collegiately at Missouri, where he protected Denver Broncos QB Drew Lock's blindside at left tackle.

6th Round

Donnell Greene, OT

Greene is used to rugged trench battles from playing at the University of Minnesota in the Big 10.

7th Round

Marquis Lucas, OT

Lucas played in multiple offensive schemes at West Virginia University.

8th Round

Adonis Alexander, CB

Former New Orleans Saints CB Adonis Alexander. Credit: shutterstock.com

Alexander is a big and physical corner who had 7 interceptions and broke up 17 passes from 2015 to 2017 at Virginia Tech. He was drafted in the sixth round of the 2018 Supplemental Draft by the Washington Redskins.

After playing in nine games as a rookie with the Redskins, Alexander was on the Rams practice squad in 2019. He signed a Futures deal with San Francisco after the 2020 season once released by Los Angeles earlier that season. The 49ers released him shortly after the 2021 NFL Draft.

Alexander signed with the New Orleans Saints near the beginning of training camp last offseason. He played in one preseason contest before being released with an injury designation.

9th Round

Derrick Jones, CB

Jones was a sixth-round selection by the New York Jets in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. He played four games for the Jets over a two year period. Jones was in training camp for both the Packers and Texans in 2019. He played for the Seattle Dragons of the XFL in 2020.

10th Round

Manny Patterson, CB

Patterson played collegiately at the University of Maine. He's a blazing fast corner with good ball skills who spent time on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad last season.

11th Round

Ja'Len Embry, CB

After transferring from Iowa in 2015, Embry broke up 11 throws and recorded 6.5 tackles for loss over two years for MAC power Northern Illinois. He went undrafted in the NFL, but played a year in the XFL.

11th Round (compensatory)

Isiah Brown, CB

Brown intercepted 5 passes and broke up 24 others in four years with Florida International from 2016 to 2019.

12th Round

Zach Smith, QB

Dec 31, 2020; Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Zach Smith (11) passes against Mississippi State Bulldogs. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY

Smith played two years at Baylor and threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 21 touchdowns before transferring to Tulsa in 2019. In two seasons with Tulsa, he threw 32 touchdowns and over 5,200 yards. He'll compete with Kyle Sloter for starting quarterback duties.

The New Orleans Breakers are coached by Larry Fedora. They'll complete their draft with the last 23 rounds today. Every team will play the inaugural 10-game regular season schedule in Birmingham, AL. The playoffs and championship game will be held at Tom Benson Stadium at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, OH.

