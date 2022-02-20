Mark Ingram Returned to the Saints in 2021 to Carve a Place in Franchise History

A prodigal son returned to New Orleans this season to cement a place in franchise history. A look back at Mark Ingram's impact on the Saints in 2021.

The New Orleans Saints traded a 2011 2nd round pick and 2012 1st round pick to the New England Patriots to get their first-round choice in the 2011 NFL Draft. With the Number 28 overall selection in 2011, the Saints drafted Heisman Trophy winning Alabama RB Mark Ingram.

Ingram shared time in the Saints backfield with Pierre Thomas, Chris Ivory, Khiry Robinson, and Darren Sproles over his first three seasons. He scored 10 touchdowns in his first two years. However, he’d play less than 25% of the offensive snaps and rushed for a combined 1,462 yards between 2011 and 2013.

In 2014, Ingram finally took over the lead back role for New Orleans. He’d earn his first Pro Bowl trip that year with 964 yards rushing and 9 touchdowns in just 13 games. Over the next five seasons, Ingram etched a place in both Saints franchise history and into the hearts of the fan base.

In 2016, Ingram became just the seventh player in franchise history to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season. He'd repeat the feat in 2017 with 1,124 yards and 12 scores. It was just the third time in franchise history that a Saints player had over 1,000 rushing yards in back-to-back years.

Ingram left New Orleans as a free agent after the 2018 season. He departed as the team's all-time leader with 50 rushing touchdowns. With 6.007 yards on the ground, he left only 89 yards shy of Deuce McAllister as the franchise's all-time rushing leader.

Ingram signed with the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, where he'd put together two more productive years. He'd sign with the Houston Texans in 2021. Ingram played seven games with the Texans last season before he was on the move again, this time returning home.

Saints 2021 Year-In-Review

Mark Ingram

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II (14) runs past Tampa Bay linebacker Lavonte David (54). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY

Lacking proven depth behind star RB Alvin Kamara, the Saints traded a seventh-round draft pick to the Texans in October to bring Ingram back. Kamara and Ingram formed a dynamic tandem in 2017 and 2018 and have a close relationship.

Ingram's first game back with New Orleans resulted in an upset win over Tampa Bay. The Ingram/Kamara combination picked up 128 yards from scrimmage. Ingram had 52 of those yards, including an 18-yard reception that set up a key score.

Ingram's second game back with the Saints would be a loss to division rival Atlanta. However, he picked up 64 yards of total offense on 14 touches. His 47 rushing yards left him just 20 away from passing McAllister for the Saints all-time rushing spot.

Kamara sustained a knee injury in the loss to the Falcons. It would keep him sidelined for the next four games, putting Ingram back in the lead back spot for the Saints. He'd make New Orleans history the following week.

With 47 yards rushing in a Week 10 loss at Tennessee, Ingram surpassed McAllister as the Saints all-time rushing leader. He'd add 61 yards receiving and scored once, but a valiant New Orleans comeback effort fell short.

Ingram picked up a season-high 88 yards rushing against the Eagles in Week 11. It would be the sixth-highest rushing output of the year for the team and one of just nine outings of over 70 yards rushing by a New Orleans player in 2021.

Ingram fell victim to the injury bug the ran rampant through the entire team last season. He suffered a knee injury in the loss to the Eagles that hampered him the rest of the year. He'd miss four of his team's last seven contests.

The Saints were without both Kamara and Ingram when they were drubbed by Buffalo at home on Thanksgiving night. Ingram returned in Week 13 against Dallas. He carried 10 times for 28 yards, but was obviously not near 100%.

Kamara returned to the lineup in a Week 14 win against the Jets, a game that Ingram missed. Ingram was back in the lineup for the next two games. However, it was in a limited capacity, as he had just 35 yards on 15 offensive touches. His knee injury would keep him out of the last two games of the year.

Ingram appeared in seven games for New Orleans after the trade with Houston, starting three contests. He rushed for 260 yards, averaging 3.8 per carry and scoring one touchdown. He added another 138 yards on 20 receptions.

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II (14) runs the ball against the Tennessee Titans. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

The 32-year-old Ingram signed a one-year contract extension with the Saints during the year. It will keep him with the team through next year at a team-friendly $2.2 million against the cap.

Ingram is still a punishing runner between the tackles and a capable receiver out of the backfield. He may not be quite as explosive in the open field after 11 NFL seasons, but proved more than capable of being an ideal complement to Kamara.

Read More Saints News