David Onyemata's Importance to the Saints Defense Was on Full Display in 2021

A suspension of star DT David Onyemata handcuffed the New Orleans defense during the first portion of the year. Upon his return, Onyemata's presence helped the Saints flex their powerful defensive muscle.

The New Orleans Saints spent a fourth-round selection in the 2016 NFL Draft on a little-known defensive tackle named David Onyemata out of the University of Manitoba in Canada. Onyemata, a native of Nigeria, had never played football until attending college.

A raw but athletic project, Onyemata still made an impact as a situational player as a rookie in 2016. He showed remarkable improvement every year, both as a pass rusher and run defender.

By 2020, Onyemata had developed into one of the more disruptive interior defenders in the NFL. Between 2017 and 2020, Onyemata had 16 sacks, 42 QB hits, 21 tackles for loss, and was a crucial piece of one of the league's best run defenses. New Orleans rewarded that progress by signing him to a three-year contract extension.

The Saints had one of the league's deepest corps of defensive tackles in 2020. It was a group that could go four or five deep and was equally effective against the run and pass. Entering the 2021-22 season, the position suddenly had concerns.

New Orleans lost DT Sheldon Rankins in free agency and traded DT Malcom Brown for salary cap relief. Making matters worse, the Saints would be without Onyemata for the first six games. He was suspended for violation of the league's substance abuse policy, his second such offense.

Onyemata returned to action in Week 8 against division rival Tampa Bay. He didn't register a tackle, but had a key fumble recovery in a 36-27 victory. He'd follow that up with a season-high 7 tackles while adding 4 pressures and 2 QB hits, albeit in a Week 9 loss to Atlanta.

Onyemata recorded his first sack of the year in a Week 11 loss at Philadelphia. His statistical output was down compared to the previous four seasons, but he was still a crucial part of the Saints run defense. Onyemata's best outing of the year came during a Week 15 rematch against Tampa Bay.

New Orleans had a masterful defensive effort in a 9-0 victory over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. The Saints sacked Brady 4 times, registered 9 QB hits, and forced two turnovers in the shutout. Onyemata had a sack, 3 QB hits, and one tackle for loss among his six total stops.

The Saints were perhaps the league's most formidable defense over the final stretch of the season. Onyemata played a huge role in their prowess. In his 11 games he had 2 sacks and 34 tackles, including two for loss.

Onyemata had his worst statistical production since his rookie campaign. However, he remained an important part of a strong Saints defensive line. His 16 quarterback pressures were the second highest of his career and third on the team behind only Cam Jordan and Marcus Davenport. He was the only defensive tackle to record a sack this season.

Without Onyemata, the interior pass rush struggled. Upon his return, he attracted more blockers and freed up opportunities for the edge rushers.

Ends Jordan and Davenport combined for 19.5 of their 21.5 sacks when Onyemata was back in the lineup. The three players combined for 13.5 sacks over the last four games of the year.

Onyemata is also a spectacular run defender, something that often gets overlooked on a stat sheet. The Saints ranked 4th against the run in 2021 and gave up only 3.7 yards per carry, lowest in the NFL. It was the fourth consecutive year that New Orleans owned one of the league's top run defenses.

The 29-year-old Onyemata will continue to be vital part of a rugged Saints defense in 2022. He's an incredible athlete with terrific strength who presents a mismatch for opposing blockers.

