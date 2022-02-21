Report: Saints Hire Kodi Burns as Wide Receivers Coach

The Saints have found their new wide receivers coach. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, New Orleans is hiring Kodi Burns, who has served at that position for the past several years after breaking into coaching in 2012 as a graduate assistant. Burns played collegiately at Auburn from 2007-2010, winning a national championship with Cam Newton in his final season.

Burns spent time with several programs before joining Tennessee in 2021, and will be replacing Curtis Johnson on Dennis Allen's staff. He has been a receivers coach since 2015, spending time with Middle Tennessee and Auburn in addition to being with the Volunteers last season.

The Saints have made several moves on the offensive side of the ball in the coaching department, as they look to improve a very rough product from last season. New Orleans needs to figure out their quarterback situation, but will also need to also upgrade at the receiver spot to really make things pop.

