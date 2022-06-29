Skip to main content

Payton Turner: "Blessed to Say I've Been Cleared"

Saints defensive end Payton Turner says he's been medically cleared, so expect to see him at training camp.

We don't have to guess any further when it comes to Payton Turner and his availability for the Saints going into training camp. 

On Wednesday afternoon, Turner revealed via his personal Twitter account that's been cleared and good to go: 

"It’s been a long road to recovery, I had a pretty major shoulder surgery last November and didn’t have quite the rookie year I wanted but shoutout to everybody that’s stayed down with me and helped me get to this point, blessed to say I’ve been CLEARED🙏🏽🏈"

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Turner, who the team drafted 28th Overall in 2021, showed major glimpses of what he could bring to the table in Week 2's meeting against the Panthers last season, but the potential definitely started in training camp. He'd only appear in just five games for the Saints last season, missing the opener and playing in Weeks 2-5 before being absent for two contests and then seeing his final action against the Falcons in Week 8.

In addition to Turner, the team's pass rush depth consists of Cam Jordan, Marcus Davenport, Carl Granderson, Tanoh Kpassagnon, Josh Black, and Taco Charlton. David Onyemata can also flip outside when needed.

On paper, the Saints have a heck of a defensive end group. The key to maximum potential for them is staying healthy, however.

Read More Saints News

USATSI_18414919_168388561_lowres
Training Camp

Saints Training Camp: 25 Questions We Have

By John Hendrix6 hours ago
Saints Michael Thomas
Editorial / Opinion

2 NFL Analysts Differ on Michael Thomas' Projected 2022 Production

By Kyle T. Mosley10 hours ago
USATSI_15180501_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

2022 Saints Training Camp Preview: Offensive Line

By Bob RoseJun 28, 2022
Winston Workout
Editorial / Opinion

Watch: Jameis Winston Pre-Training Camp Passing and Workout Videos

By Kyle T. MosleyJun 28, 2022
(COPY) Saints Fantasy Football 2022 (1)
Fantasy Football

Saints Fantasy Football 2022 Outlook: RB Alvin Kamara

By Brendan BoylanJun 28, 2022
USATSI_11991236_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints' Michael Thomas Primed for a Huge Rebound

By Bob RoseJun 27, 2022
Saints WR Michael Thomas
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Players With Most to Prove This Season

By John HendrixJun 27, 2022
Jameis Winston's Next Chapter
Editorial / Opinion

Jameis Winston: Don't Call It a Comeback!

By Kyle T. MosleyJun 26, 2022