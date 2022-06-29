Saints defensive end Payton Turner says he's been medically cleared, so expect to see him at training camp.

We don't have to guess any further when it comes to Payton Turner and his availability for the Saints going into training camp.

On Wednesday afternoon, Turner revealed via his personal Twitter account that's been cleared and good to go:

"It’s been a long road to recovery, I had a pretty major shoulder surgery last November and didn’t have quite the rookie year I wanted but shoutout to everybody that’s stayed down with me and helped me get to this point, blessed to say I’ve been CLEARED🙏🏽🏈"

Turner, who the team drafted 28th Overall in 2021, showed major glimpses of what he could bring to the table in Week 2's meeting against the Panthers last season, but the potential definitely started in training camp. He'd only appear in just five games for the Saints last season, missing the opener and playing in Weeks 2-5 before being absent for two contests and then seeing his final action against the Falcons in Week 8.

In addition to Turner, the team's pass rush depth consists of Cam Jordan, Marcus Davenport, Carl Granderson, Tanoh Kpassagnon, Josh Black, and Taco Charlton. David Onyemata can also flip outside when needed.

On paper, the Saints have a heck of a defensive end group. The key to maximum potential for them is staying healthy, however.

