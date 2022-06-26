Jameis Winston: Don't Call It a Comeback!

Jameis Winston's upcoming season won't only become a "Comeback," but much more for the leader of the New Orleans Saints.

32 years ago, LL Cool J roared, "Don't call it a comeback! I been here for years," on Mama Said Knock You Out. Jameis Winston, 28, wasn't yet born.

Winston isn't new to the quarterback game. Instead the young Hueytown, Alabama native is wisely penning new chapters of his life before our eyes.

The Pop Warner and Alabama high school isn't new to grinding out wins amid difficult situations.

2013-14 were the pinnacle years of Jameis Winston's career as an amateur quarterback. He won a BCS national championship, Heisman Trophy, Walter Camp Award, Manning Award, Davey O'Brien Award, AP College Player of the Year, and All-American honors. He lost once as a starter at Florida State in the 2015 Rose Bowl to Oregon — once.

Besides his achievements, some are set to disregard how a former No.1 overall draft pick weather-through a franchise turning its back.

Oct 3, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) calls a play against New York Giants linebacker Tae Crowder (48) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

LOOMIS ON WINSTON

"I think, first of all, look, you know, we all have seen the talent," Loomis noted with Jim Derry and Jeff Duncan. "So everyone sees and has seen, understands the talent. The rest of it is just understanding the position, developing as a quarterback, being a leader of your team, and I think Jameis has grown in, in every one of those areas."

OUTPERFORMING THE CRITICISM

Winston, 28, will be a seven-year veteran in 2022. Regardless of his accomplishments, critics continue to overlook Winston's talent and ability. Still, naysayers focus on the 30 interceptions of 2019, not his 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns. They jest at his warmups and workout videos, calling them awkward, goofy, and weird. Nevertheless, he's primed and ready to return to lead an NFL team after tearing his ACL seven months ago.

What's the next chapter for Jameis to write.

Jun 14, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) during passing drills during minicamp at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

READY TO ROCK HIS PEERS

LL Cool J's second verse is, "I'm rockin' my peers, puttin' suckers in fear."

Jameis Winston is not ready for a pastor to eulogize his career. Vegas agrees and believes the Saints' signal-caller (500+) and Titans running back Derrick Henry (300+) are the top candidates for the AP Comeback Player of the Year Award.

Winston will have featured duels against Tom Brady, Matt Stafford, Joey Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Derek Carr, Mitchell Tribisky, Marcus Mariota, and Jalen Hurts this season. His peers are not "suckers," and they respect his abilities. Even national media are taking notice and acknowledging his potential.

"They don't need him to be the 5,000-yard quarterback. They need him to be consistent and protect the football. The big plays will be there because they plan on having balance within their offense," SiriusXM's Opening Drive host Solomon Wilcots remarked.

JAMEIS WINSTON'S NOT DONE

Despite the Saints' front office's futile pursuit of embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston was their guy. New Orleans has a better chance with Winston than the draft and free agency offered. Mickey Loomis confirmed the Saints' commitment and belief in Winston.

"I would say, he would say that he's not a finished product yet. And yet, he's made a lot of progress. We like what we've seen. We like what we saw last year. We like what we saw the year before when he didn't play. And we got to know him. So look, we all believe in Jameis. We believe in his talent. We believe in his leadership capability. And we're going to get a chance to see what happens here."

DON'T CALL IT A COMEBACK

Winston is journaling an intriguing season thus far. I can foresee each chapter to be compelling and dramatic for Winston and the New Orleans Saints.

For Saints fans, it's time to get aboard and enjoy the ride ahead. I have a sneaky suspicion 2022-23 will be a pleasant surprise with Winston at the helm.

Jameis Winston's 2022-23 won't be titled a "Comeback," but more appropriately, a "Triumph!"

The only question Who Dats have in their minds is, "Can he deliver a second Lombardi Trophy?"

Until then — we shall see.

