Demario Davis and the Saints have agreed upon an updated contract with a one-year extension that will give him a chance to earn a bit more through 2024.

The Saints have tweaked the contract of Demario Davis some, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Per his report, the updated contract is a one-year extension and has given Davis $2 million incentives in each season through 2024 ($6 million max) while dropping his base salary in 2023 from $8.5 million to $8.25 million. The missing $250,000 has been put in to a workout bonus, and a portion of that salary ($1 million) goes as guaranteed money. This won't affect his 2022 cap number.

In 2024, Davis can make $14 million through a $10 million base, $2 million roster bonus, and the $2 million in incentives.

Davis was reportedly one of the players looking for a new contract ahead of minicamp, and has easily been one of the best free agent additions the Saints have had in the past 15 years. His presence on and off the field have been tremendous, and is still going strong at 33. He's had five straight seasons of triple-digit tackles with 16 sacks on Dennis Allen's defense since joining them in 2017. He's also been selected to the All-Pro team (second team in 2020 and 2022) the past three years.

