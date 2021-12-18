Skip to main content
    Saints Activate TE Adam Trautman, Place TE Garrett Griffin on IR

    New Orleans loses another offensive player, but will get a starter back against Tampa Bay.
    Author:

    The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have placed TE Garrett Griffin on injured reserve. Starting TE Adam Trautman, who was activated from injured reserve earlier this week, is expected to play on Sunday at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    The 27-year-old Griffin, a graduate of the Air Force Academy, has been with the Saints his entire fourth-year career. He appeared in all 13 contests this year, starting six, and had 4 receptions for 39 yards. Griffin injured his hamstring in last weeks victory over the Jets.

    Trautman, 24, is in his second year out of Dayton. New Orleans traded up in the 2020 NFL Draft to select him in the third round. He had 25 receptions for 240 yards and a score over the first eight games before injuring his knee against Philadelphia.

    The 6-7 Saints play at the 10-3 Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. Trautman caught his first career touchdown in a week 9 win at Tampa Bay in 2020. He had 3 receptions for 39 yards in that game and caught two passes for 4 yards in a victory over the Buccaneers earlier this season.

    New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) catches a touchdown pass Tampa Bay. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

    Trautman will join veteran TE Nick Vannett and converted wideout Juwan Johnson at the tight end position.

    New Orleans ranks 23rd in total offense, including 14th in rushing and 29th in passing production. They take on a Tampa Bay defense that ranks 24th against the pass and 3rd against the run. 

