Week 15: Saints Wednesday Injury Report

Nine players pop up on the first injury report of Week 15 for the Saints.

The first injury report is out for Week 15's Saints-Bucs Sunday Night Football NFC South clash, which sees nine players listed on it for New Orleans. Here's a look at how Wednesday looked for Sean Payton's squad.

DID NOT PRACTICE: Ryan Ramczyk (knee), Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder), Kaden Elliss (hamstring), Garrett Griffin (hamstring), Lil'Jordan Humphrey (hamstring)

LIMITED: Marcus Davenport (shoulder), C.J. Gardner-Johnson (toe), Pete Werner (elbow)

FULL: Taysom Hill (right finger)

Sean Payton was not at practice, according to the team. However, it was not COVID related. Meanwhile, Adam Trautman was spotted, indicating that a return from injured reserve could be near. Also not in attendance was Mark Ingram and Cam Jordan, who are still on the COVID-19 Reserve List.

It's just the first report, so there's no need to hit the panic button just yet. However, the big concern remains around Ryan Ramczyk, who hasn't been available in quite a while.

