Week 15: NFC Playoff Picture

The Saints are still very much in the postseason conversation, but they're going to have keep winning in order to keep things alive.

The race for the postseason is only going to heat up over the final several weeks of the regular season. The NFL Playoffs will be here before we know it, and only four teams have been eliminated from contention going into Week 15. For the Saints, they have their work cut out for them, and the main thing for Sean Payton's squad is to win above anything else.

Here's a look at the NFC Playoff race going into the weekend.

If the NFC Playoffs started today...

Packers (10-3) Buccaneers (10-3) Cardinals (10-3) Cowboys (9-4) Rams (9-4) 49ers (7-6) Washington (6-7)

In the Hunt

Vikings (6-7)

Eagles (6-7)

Falcons (6-7)

Saints (6-7)

Panthers (5-8)

Seahawks (5-8)

Giants (4-9)

Bears (4-9)

Eliminated

Lions (1-11-1)

Relevant Seeding Explained: Eagles hold tie break over Falcons based on head-to-head win percentage. A division tie break was initially used to eliminate New Orleans (Atlanta wins tie break over New Orleans based on head-to-head win percentage).

Matchups to watch: For starters, the Bucs and Saints play on Sunday Night Football, and Tampa has a chance to make the playoffs and win the NFC South. We're mainly worried about the teams ahead of the Saints, so the 49ers host the Falcons, while the Eagles host Washington and things close out with the Bears hosting the Vikings.

Early Kick: WFT (6-7) at Eagles (6-7)

Late Kick: Falcons (6-7) at 49ers (7-6)

MNF: Vikings (6-7) at Bears (4-9)

Most importantly, the Saints have to win, but if Washington and San Francisco win as well, that only helps New Orleans. At this stage, any record tie with the Eagles or Falcons is not good for the team. However, the tie-breaking formula is complex and not always the same each week.

