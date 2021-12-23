Saints Place 9 Players on COVID-19 Reserve List

Malcolm Jenkins Among 9 Saints Placed on COVID-19 Reserve List
The Saints now have 11 players on their COVID-19 Reserve List, and the outlook for their availability for Monday Night Football against the Dolphins is hazy. Here's the full list of the 9 players to join tight ends Juwan Johnson and Adam Trautman this week.
- Malcolm Jenkins
- James Carpenter
- Kaden Elliss
- Jeff Heath
- Jalyn Holmes
- Jordan Mills
- Christian Ringo
- Trevor Siemian
- Taysom Hill
Not so long ago, Cam Jordan, Mark Ingram, and Ty Montgomery were on the list and missed the game against the Jets, but came back for the Buccaneers game. Sean Payton was missing from that contest as well, and we wait for his possible return. These things are never timely, and you shouldn't look for the NFL to postpone any games due to this.
P.J. Williams would be a likely substitute for Malcolm Jenkins, and the team can manage through some of these issues right now. However, the big concern is regarding the offensive line. The Saints are already down Ryan Ramczyk and Terron Armstead due to injury, and Jordan Mills just came off a start against the Buccaneers. Look for a lot of roster shuffling over the next few days, as we hope for the best regarding more cases.
