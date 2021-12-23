Saints Place 9 Players on COVID-19 Reserve List

The Saints are down a bunch of players right now due to COVID, and their outlook for the game against the Dolphins is cloudy.

The Saints now have 11 players on their COVID-19 Reserve List, and the outlook for their availability for Monday Night Football against the Dolphins is hazy. Here's the full list of the 9 players to join tight ends Juwan Johnson and Adam Trautman this week.

Malcolm Jenkins

James Carpenter

Kaden Elliss

Jeff Heath

Jalyn Holmes

Jordan Mills

Christian Ringo

Trevor Siemian

Taysom Hill

Malcolm Jenkins missing out of the lineup may give more snaps to P.J. Williams. New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) tackles Dallas tight end Dalton Schultz (86). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Not so long ago, Cam Jordan, Mark Ingram, and Ty Montgomery were on the list and missed the game against the Jets, but came back for the Buccaneers game. Sean Payton was missing from that contest as well, and we wait for his possible return. These things are never timely, and you shouldn't look for the NFL to postpone any games due to this.

P.J. Williams would be a likely substitute for Malcolm Jenkins, and the team can manage through some of these issues right now. However, the big concern is regarding the offensive line. The Saints are already down Ryan Ramczyk and Terron Armstead due to injury, and Jordan Mills just came off a start against the Buccaneers. Look for a lot of roster shuffling over the next few days, as we hope for the best regarding more cases.

