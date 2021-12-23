Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    Saints Rookie QB Ian Book to Start Against Dolphins

    Rookie quarterback Ian Book will start for the New Orleans Saints on Monday night versus the Miami Dolphins.
    Per reports, the Ian Book will start at quarterback for the New Orleans Saints Monday night versus the Miami Dolphins. The Saints will start their fourth quarterback of the 2021 NFL regular season.

    IAN BOOK, SAINTS QUARTERBACK

    On Thursday morning, New Orleans placed quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian on the reserve/COVID list.

    Book, 23, was New Orleans' fourth-round draft choice, 133rd overall selection, out of Notre Dame University. 

    In the preseason, he appeared in one contest for the Saints completing 9 of 16 passes for 126 yards and an interception.

    The news comes just days after the New Orleans Saints had their odds of making the playoffs jump to nearly 50% with a win against Tampa Bay. With wins against Miami, Carolina, and Atlanta over the final three weeks of the regular season, New Orleans would have a 98% chance of making an NFC Wild Card spot. 

    These newfound playoff hopes now ride on the shoulders of Book, who will make his NFL debut this week.

    Ian Book finished his college career as Notre Dame's all-time winningest quarterback, winning 30 games in his college career. In four-years with the Irish, Book completed 64% of his passes for for 8,948 yards, 72 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.

    Saints News Network will have more on this developing story.

