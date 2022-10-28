The Saints put out their final injury report for Week 8's matchup against the Raiders, which sees three players ruled out of action ahead of Sunday. Here's how things look going into the weekend.

OUT: Jarvis Landry (ankle), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Michael Thomas (foot)

QUESTIONABLE: Adam Trautman (ankle), Andrus Peat (chest), Paulson Adebo (knee), Juwan Johnson (hamstring), David Onyemata (illness)

Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee), Keith Kirkwood (ankle), Calvin Throckmorton (hip), Payton Turner (chest), and Jameis Winston (back/ankle) do not carry an injury designation going into the game. Landry, Thomas, Lattimore, and Onyemata were not spotted at the open portion of Saints practice today. Adam Trautman was around briefly.

Lattimore is dealing with a kidney and ribs injury, which could also sideline him against the Ravens game.

Read More Saints News