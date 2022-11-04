Skip to main content

Saints Friday Injury Report for Week 9

Friday's Saints injury report has the same names on it from before, but has one change with a downgraded player status.

The Saints put out their second injury report of the week ahead of their imporatnt Monday Night Football matchup at home against the Ravens. There's only one change from Thursday, as Chase Hansen was downgraded.

DID NOT PRACTICE: Mark Ingram (knee), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Chase Hansen (knee)

LIMITED: Jarvis Landry (ankle), Adam Trautman (ankle), Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee), David Onyemata (thigh), Erik McCoy (shoulder)

Lattimore, Ingram, and Hansen were among those not spotted during the open portion of practice available to the media on Friday. Some encouraging news, however, was that Landry was running routes today. That is a great development and potential sign of his availability going into Monday night.

We'll get one more look at the team on Saturday with the final injury report that will have official game designations.

