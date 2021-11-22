Week 12: Saints Monday Injury Report

The Saints put out an estimated injury report for Monday to start out Week 12, which has 11 players on it.

The Saints have a quick turnaround this week, as they host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday to close out Thanksgiving. New Orleans put out an estimated injury report on Monday, which has 11 total players listed on it to start out Week 12.

DID NOT PRACTICE: Alvin Kamara (knee), Ryan Ramczyk (knee), Adam Trautman (knee), Marcus Davenport (shoulder), Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle), Landon Young (foot)

LIMITED: Mark Ingram (knee), Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder), Ty Montgomery (hand)

FULL: Taysom Hill (ankle), Trevor Siemian (right hand)

Again, this is just an estimation of the team's practice status. We'll know more on Tuesday regarding who is available and not for New Orleans. The Saints are going to be in a position where they need to win, and the emotions are sure to be on high with Drew Brees calling the game with Mike Tirico and being honored at halftime.



