Saints Wednesday Injury Report for Week 8
We got our first glimpse of the Saints on Wednesday fresh off a mini-bye, and things are a little bit better on the health front. Here's how the initial injury report of Week 8 looks, as 11 players pop up today.
DID NOT PRACTICE: Jarvis Landry (ankle), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Adam Trautman (ankle), Michael Thomas (foot)
LIMITED: Ryan Ramczyk (rest), Andrus Peat (chest), Keith Kirkwood (ankle), Paulson Adebo (knee)
FULL: Calvin Throckmorton (hip), Payton Turner (chest), Jameis Winston (back/ankle)
Landry, Lattimore, Ramczyk, and Trautman were among the players not spotted at Wednesday's practice. We got a brief glimpse of Michael Thomas prior to stretches, but he's officially listed as a did not practice. Dennis Allen said on his Wednesday afternoon conference call that Thomas is 'improving and getting better'. He also revealed that Andy Dalton was going to start against the Raiders.
