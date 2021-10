Report: G Andrus Peat Scheduled for Surgery

New Orleans Saints left guard Andrus Peat is scheduled for surgery to repair his pectoral muscle.

On Friday, New Orleans Saints starting left guard Andrus Peat will undergo season-ending surgery to his pectoral muscle, per Nick Underhill.

Peat and Armstead created a formidable tackle-guard tandem for New Orleans. The 3x-Pro Bowler has started 79 out of 84 career games with the Saints. Peat, 27, became New Orleans' first-round pick of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Stanford.

Guard Calvin Throckmorton will assume Peat's duties in the Saints offensive-line lineup.

On March 23, 2020, New Orleans signed Andrus Peat to a five-year, $57.5 million contract.

New Orleans has not listed a roster transaction regarding Peat's injury.

