Saints Personnel Moves for Week 6

The New Orleans Saints have announced seven transactions on Saturday in preparation for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Practice Squad Additions

Jake Funk, RB

Active Roster Signings (from practice squad)

Keith Kirkwood, WR

Rashid Shaheed, WR/KR

Practice Squad Elevations - Standard

Chris Harris Jr., CB

Kevin White, WR

Injured Reserve

Deonte Harty, WR/KR (toe/foot)

Waived

Jake Luton, QB

Aug 19, 2022; New Orleans Saints receiver Kevin White (17) during a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The addition of Funk to the practice squad was announced earlier this week, but became official on Saturday. Luton was released from the practice squad to create room after being a practice squad elevation each of the last two weeks.

His release could mean that QB Jameis Winston may dress and be available for emergency duty against the Bengals.

Harty's addition to injured reserve comes as no surprise. He will be out for at least the next four weeks, but could be several more because the reported severity of his injury suffered last Sunday. The Saints elevated Shaheed, an explosive undrafted rookie, to take over kick return duties.

Harty won't be the only wideout unavailable to the Saints because of injury. Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) have also been declared out, while Chris Olave (concussion) is a game-time decision.

Kirkwood's addition was expected. He was a practice squad elevation last week against Seattle and had one reception. White is one of two standard game day elevations from the practice squad this week.

Kirkwood, Shaheed, and White join Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith on the active roster against Cincinnati. This could mean that Olave will join Thomas and Landry on the sidelines after leaving the Seattle game with a concussion. Olave had returned to practice on Friday, but could be held out as a health precaution.

Harris is another standard elevation for the second consecutive week. He could see significant snaps, with CB Marshon Lattimore already declared out with an abdomen injury. Harris joins Paulson Adebo and Bradley Roby in a New Orleans cornerback unit that will try to contain Bengals wideouts Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd.

