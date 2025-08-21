Saints News Network

Saints QB Battle: Kellen Moore Announces Starter For Broncos Game

Spencer Rattler might have the edge over Tyler Shough...

Zach Pressnell

Aug 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore looks on against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints have one of the worst quarterback rooms in football. Many argue that it's the worst unit in the sport. Their room consists of youngster Jake Haener, second year signal caller Spencer Rattler, and rookie Tyler Shough.

As of Thursday, the Saints are the only team in the league that hasn't announced a starting quarterback and it doesn't appear they're ready to do so yet.

Haener has fallen a bit behind in the race, as everybody could have expected. When he was given the opportunity to play last season, it was largely uncompetitive.

Rattler and Shough have battled back and forth for most of training camp and the preseason with each quarterback showing flashes of talent and ability. As we head into the final week of the preseason, head coach Kellen Moore has a big decision to make.

Kellen Moore names Spencer Rattler the starter for final preseason game

New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattle
Before Moore decides who his starter will be for Week 1 of the regular season, he first has to decide who will start the final week of the preseason. According to ESPN's Katherine Terrell, Moore announced that Rattler would be the starter for the final week of the preseason.

Saints reporter Nick Underhill also reported that New Orleans plans to play most of their starters against the Broncos and that Moore's decision to start Rattler doesn't automatically mean he's going to get the Week 1 nod.

At this point, it seems like Rattler has a slight edge, but Shough could still steal the job in the final week of the preseason.

It's not often that you see a position battle this close. If Moore was comfortable with Rattler as the starter, he could have announced it already. The fact that he hasn't done so yet indicates that Shough has a chance to steal the job in the coming days.

If Rattler struggles and Shough shows up, Moore will likely lean with the rookie. But if Rattler performs as he has for most of training camp, it appears as though it's his job to lose right now.

