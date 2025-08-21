Saints QB Battle: Youngster Gaining Steam As Decision Looms
The New Orleans Saints and first year head coach Kellen Moore have a big decision to make ahead of Week 1 in the regular season. New Orleans is seemingly the only team in football that hasn't named a starting quarterback.
It seems like the decision is down to Spencer Rattler and rookie Tyler Shough. For weeks, it has seemed like Shough was going to be the answer, as the team selected him in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft for a reason, but Rattler has really begun to heat up.
Drew Collings of Who Dat Dish recently praised Rattler and his recent performances as Coach Moore's quarterback decision looms large.
Spencer Rattler gaining steam as QB decision looms large
"First off, it’s important to not overreact to the preseason. Just because a player stands out before the year doesn’t mean it will translate to the regular season. However, a player impressing is a good indicator that they are ready to make the jump," Collings wrote. "It’s telling that they stood out and that should excite fans. It’s completely alright to be hopeful after a great performance. After saying that, it’s time to get into the three players whose stock is rising after week two of the preseason.
"Spencer Rattler had an up and down day but shined late in the game. He responded to throwing an interception in the red zone with a nine play, 82 yard touchdown drive to tie the game. It felt like Tyler Shough held a slight lead after week one, but Rattler countered and returned it to a seemingly tied battle. His late game heroics easily makes him a winner from this game. The Saints will have an impossible decision on who to start during the season."
Rattler looks slightly more polished and in control of the game than Shough does. He's put together better drives, no matter the situation, and looks strong while doing it.
This isn't to say that he is going to be a Pro Bowler if he wins the job, but he certainly looks better than last year.
It'll be interesting to see which quarterback gets the nod in the final week of the preseason.
