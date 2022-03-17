Saints Re-Sign Restricted Free-Agent WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey

New Orleans keeps another of their own from hitting the free-agent market.

The New Orleans Saints have re-signed restricted free-agent WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

Humphrey is the eighth restricted or exclusive rights free-agent that the Saints have re-signed or tendered this offseason. He joins WR Deonte Harty, OT Ethan Greenidge, TE Juwan Johnson, DE Carl Granderson, DT Shy Tuttle, DT Jalen Dalton, and DT Albert Huggins.

Turning 24 next month, Humphery enters his fourth NFL season, all with New Orleans. He was signed as an undrafted rookie from Texas in 2019.

Humphrey appeared in 10 games over his first two years, mostly on special teams but also as a reserve wideout. He caught 4 passes for 60 yards in those two seasons, scoring one touchdown.

Humphrey had the best year of his career in 2021. He appeared in 10 contests, starting four. His 13 receptions for 249 yards and 2 touchdowns were all career-high marks.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (84) catches a pass against Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones (24). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

At 6’4” and 225-Lbs., Humphrey provides a physical mismatch for defensive backs. He's shown improvement as a route runner and has underrated abilities after the catch.

Humphrey will compete for a spot on a New Orleans receiving corps that was a weakness in 2021.

