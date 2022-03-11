Former Saints LB Craig Robertson Retires After Nine NFL Seasons

Undervalued for his versatility and leadership, former New Orleans LB Craig Robertson announces his retirement from the NFL.

Former New Orleans Saints LB Craig Robertson has officially announced his retirement from the NFL. The official news came through a press conference held by Robertson and the team Friday afternoon.

Robertson played nine years in the NFL with the Saints and Cleveland Browns. He did not play during the 2021 season.

The 34-year-old Robertson played collegiately at North Texas. He was named to the Sun Belt All-Conference Team as a senior in 2010.

After not being selected in the 2011 NFL Draft, Robertson signed an undrafted contract with the Cleveland Browns. He did not see any action as a rookie, instead spending time on Cleveland's practice squad.

Craig Robertson - Browns

Oct 20, 2013; Cleveland Browns linebacker Craig Robertson (53) during a game against the Green Bay Packers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY

Robertson had his first NFL action in 2012, appearing in all 16 contests and starting three for the Browns. He intercepted 2 passes, recovered 2 fumbles, had one sack, and recorded 4 tackles for loss among 93 total stops. He'd start all 14 of his game appearances in 2013.

During the 2013 campaign, Robertson recorded an interception, forced or recovered 2 fumbles, and had a career-high 3 sacks to go along with 85 tackles, including 4 for loss.

In 2014, he had 2 interceptions and added a touchdown return on a fumble recovery and 6 tackles for loss. Robertson's 99 tackles in 2014 was the highest total during his four-year tenure with Cleveland.

An ankle injury limited Robertson to only 12 games for the Browns in 2015. In mostly reserve duty, he'd record only 59 tackles. However, Robertson still intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble. He'd leave Cleveland as a free agent after the 2015 season.

Craig Robertson - Saints

Former New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Craig Robertson (52) calls a play. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY

New Orleans brought Robertson in as a free-agent in 2016. He'd start 15 contests and led the Saints with a career-high 115 tackles, including 71 solo stops and six for loss. Robertson also intercepted a pass, broke up four others, and had two fumble recoveries and a sack.

Robertson was a key member of an improved New Orleans defense in 2017. His 80 tackles (five for loss) were second on the squad. He broke up a career-high 6 passes, equalled his career best with 2 interceptions, recorded 2 sacks, and forced or recovered 3 fumbles.

The addition of LB Demario Davis, along with development of Alex Anzalone and A.J. Klein at the position, changed Robertson's role with the Saints in 2018.

Robertson still appeared in all 16 games and had a sack along with 2 tackles for loss. However, he served more of a special teams role and that of a locker room leader.

Robertson's versatility and experience served the Saints well in 2019. He was still a valued special teams contributor, but was able to fill in at any linebacker spot. Robertson intercepted one throw and had a sack along with two tackles for loss.

A reduced role in 2020 saw Robertson play just 23 defensive snaps for New Orleans, the lowest of his career. He also played a career-high 360 snaps on special teams as the leader on the NFL's best unit.

Dec 24, 2017; New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson (52) against the Atlanta Falcons. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Over his nine-year career, Robertson had 10 interceptions, broke up 26 passes, recovered 9 fumbles, forced 3 others, had 9 sacks, and recorded 31 tackles for loss. He was a versatile linebacker who chased down the ball ferociously and was a standout in coverage.

Craig Robertson's leadership didn't show up on a stat sheet. But just as much as his physical abilities, his intangible qualities helped the Saints transform from also-rans into four-time NFC South champions.

Read More Saints News