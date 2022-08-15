Saints Announce Several Roster Moves

The New Orleans Saints have made the following roster moves on Monday, August 15, according to an announcement from the team.

Signed

Jon Bostic, LB

Niko Lalos, DE

Jaleel Johnson, DT (re-signed)

Released

Easop Winston, WR

T.J. Carter, DE

Jack Koerner, S (injured)

Jordan Brown, CB (injured)

Scott Patchan, DE

John Parker Romo, K

Isaiah Pryor, LB

Placed on Injured Reserve

Ethan Greenidge, OT

All NFL teams must cut their training camp rosters from 90 to 85 players by this Tuesday afternoon. The release of Winston, Patchan, Parker Romo, Brown, Koerner, Carter, and Pryor along with Greenidge to injured reserve gets them to 84 players until the signings of Bostic and Lalos become official. Once that happens, New Orleans will have to move another player.

December 12, 2021; Easop Winston Jr. of the New Orleans Saints returns a punt against the New York Jets. Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Easop Winston was the most accomplished of the New Orleans roster cuts. A third-year undrafted wideout from Washington State, Winston appeared in three games for the Saints last season after spending 2020 on the Los Angeles Rams practice squad.

Winston caught his first career pass, gaining five yards, in a week 14 win over the Jets. He also averaged 11.9 yards on ten punt returns between weeks 14 and 16.

The Saints will have two organized scrimmages against Green Bay this week before playing the Packers on Saturday in their second preseason contest. All NFL teams must cut their rosters to 80 players by Tuesday, August 23. The major cut down to 53-man active rosters is on Tuesday, August 30.

New Orleans opens the 2022 regular season on September 11 at the Atlanta Falcons.

