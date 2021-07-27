2021 Saints Offseason Moves

2021 New Orleans Saints Offseason Moves
The 2021 NFL offseason and free agency period had many transactions for the New Orleans Saints.
TRAINING CAMP TRANSACTIONS
- Placed WR Michael Thomas on the PUP list.
- Placed OL Derrick Kelly on the non-football injury list.
- Signed WR Chris Hogan
- Signed LB Kendall Donnerson
- Expected to sign CB Brian Poole
SAINTS IN FREE AGENCY
FRANCHISE PLAYER:
S Marcus Williams (tendered at $10.612M; re-signed)
TRANSITION PLAYER:
None
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS (not tendered offers)
- CB Johnson Bademosi (0/0 IR; not tendered as UFA)
- LB Craig Robertson (16/0; not tendered as UFA)
- S D.J. Swearinger (11/0 R/COV; not tendered as UFA)
RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS:
None
DRAFT CHOICES SIGNED (all signed)
- DE Payton Turner (1/28; $12,524,736 gtd/4 yrs, $6,468,900 SB)
- LB Pete Werner (2/60; $5,684,682/4 yrs, $3,072,707 gtd/$1,494,312 SB)
- CB Paulson Adebo (3/76; $5,045,010/4 yrs, $1,029,096 SB)
- QB Ian Book (4/133; $4,153,580/4 yrs, $673,580 SB)
- T Landon Young (6/206; $3,649,780/4 yrs, $169,780 SB)
- WR Kawaan Baker (7/255; $3,560,076/4 yrs, $80,076 SB)
*SB-Signing Bonus
PLAYERS ACQUIRED
- FB Alex Armah (UFA Panthers; $1.127M/1 yr, $357,500 gtd/$137,500 SB)
- DT Albert Huggins (FA; $780K/1 yr)
- DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (UFA Chiefs; $4.5M/2 yrs, $2M gtd/$500K SB; includes three added voidable years)
- T Kyle Murphy (FA; $850K/1 yr)
- TE Nick Vannett (FA Broncos; $8M/3 yrs, $3.8M gtd/$900K SB)
- LB Shaq Smith (UDFA terms not disclosed)
- C Christian Montano (terms not disclosed)
- WR Jalen McCleskey (terms not disclosed)
- DB Brian Poole (terms not disclosed as of 7/26)
- LB Kendall Donnerson (terms not disclosed as of 7/26)
- WR Chris Hogan (terms not disclosed as of 7/26)
PLAYERS RE-SIGNED
- C Will Clapp (not tendered as RFA; $920K/1 yr)
- CB Ken Crawley (not tendered as UFA; $990K/1 yr)
- S J.T. Gray (Potential RFA; $4M/2 yrs, $2M gtd)
- T/G James Hurst (UFA; $9M/3 yrs, $5M gtd/$4.575M fully gtd/$3M SB)
- RB Ty Montgomery (UFA; 1 yr, $1.127M/1 yr, $137,500K SB)
- DE Noah Spence (Potential UFA; $990K/1 yr)
- RB Dwayne Washington (UFA; $1.275M/1 yr, $137,500 gtd)
- CB P.J. Williams (UFA; $2.3M gtd/1 yr, $60K SB)
- S Marcus Williams (FFA; $10.612M/1 yr)
- QB Jameis Winston (UFA, $5.5M gtd/1 yr, $4.5M SB; up to $7M playtime/wins/playoff wins/yards/comp pct/passer rating/TDs incentives; includes two added voidable years)
- DB Keith Washington, Jr. (reserve/futures)
- LB Wynton McManis (reserve/futures)
UNDRAFTED FREE AGENT ROOKIE CLASS
- Trill Williams, S, Syracuse (source)
- Dylan Soehner, TE, Iowa State (source)
- Nolan Cooney, P, Syracuse (source)
- Mike Brown, OL, West Virginia (source)
- Bryce Thompson, CB, Tennessee (source)
- Stevie Scott III, RB, Indiana (source)
- Shaq Smith, LB, Maryland (source)
- Eric Burrell, S, Wisconsin (source)
- Josiah Bronson, DT, Washington (source)
- Alex Hoffman, OL, Carroll College (source)
- Lawrence Woods, CB, Truman State (source)
PLAYERS LOST
- LB Kwon Alexander (7/7 IR; released)
- LB Alex Anzalone (16/9; UFA Lions; $1.75M/1 yr, $1.5M gtd)
- QB Drew Brees (12/12; retired)
- DT Malcom Brown (13/13; traded Jaguars)
- FB Michael Burton (15/4; UFA Chiefs; $990K/1 yr, $275K gtd)
- TE Jared Cook (15/4; released)
- G Nick Easton (12/9; released)
- WR Bennie Fowler (6/0 IR; not tendered as UFA/49ers; $990K/1 yr)
- CB Justin Hardee (10/10; UFA Jets; $6.75M/3 yrs, $1.25M gtd)
- DE Trey Hendrickson (15/15; UFA Bengals; $60M/4 yrs, $19.8M fully gtd/$10M SB/$6M RB)
- TE Josh Hill (14/7; released)
- CB Janoris Jenkins (14/14; released)
- P Thomas Morstead (16/0; released)
- DT Sheldon Rankins (12/1; UFA Jets; $11M/2 yrs, $6M gtd/$1.5M SB/$2M RB; $2M annual sacks/playtime incentives/$2M sacks/playtime 2022 base escalator)
- WR Emmanuel Sanders (14/6; released)
- TE Jason Vander Laan (0/0 opt-out; released)
- TE Cole Wick (0/0 opt-out; released))