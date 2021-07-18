Does the Saints' Interest in Xavien Howard Have Merit?

The New Orleans Saints' interest in disgruntled cornerback Xavien Howard has merit.

Longtime Saints reporter, author, and team historian Jeff Duncan's tweet may have pointed to the possibility of the team's interest in Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard.

Oct 14, 2018; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins corner back Xavien Howard (25) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

I call Duncan a "deliberate tweeter" and doesn't deliver "far-fetched" information on the team. Jeff wouldn't use social media unless he communicated with someone knowledgeable of the team's interest in Howard.

Previously, Duncan is a highly respected journalist and has interviewed Sean Payton, general manager Mickey Loomis, and assistant general manager Jeff Ireland -- all in the executive ranks and influence decisions.

Marshon Lattimore's legal issues and Richard Sherman's drama may force the Saints to decide on a veteran cornerback before training camp. The market for a talented defensive back may become thin next week.

Sep 24, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) makes an interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

THE FINANCIALS MUST MAKE SENSE

The financial impact of a deal with Howard is the key.

Howard agreed to a 6-year, $76.6M contract extension in 2019. His 2021 cap figure is $13.5M with a base salary of $12.08M, a $1.4M prorated bonus, and a $25K workout bonus, which he may have already forfeited for not attending minicamp.

Before making a deal for Howard, major questions must be answered by New Orleans.

What would the Dolphins seek in a Howard trade? What player? Draft picks? Other financial terms, could the Saints offer in exchange for Howard?

Mickey Loomis' team and Lattimore's camp restructured his final season but did not work out a contract extension. Does this signal the Saints' unwillingness to re-sign their former 2017 first-round pick? Or, would landing Howard resolve a portion of their cornerback issues for the next several seasons?

VP of Football Administration Khai Harley has been active and highly creative with players' contracts. Executing a trade for Howard would be another genius move. At the moment, the Dolphins front office seems unwilling to move Howard.

Can a deal happen? It's a long shot.

But, we shall see.