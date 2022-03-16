Skip to main content
Player(s)
Shy Tuttle
Team(s)
New Orleans Saints

Saints Tender Offer to Restricted Free-Agent DT Shy Tuttle

New Orleans moves to keep another of their own free agents to keep an outstanding defense intact.
The New Orleans Saints have applied an Original Round Tender on restricted free-agent DT Shy Tuttle, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

New Orleans will pay Tuttle a salary of $2.4 million in 2022 and will have an opportunity to match a contract offer from another team. However, they will not receive draft pick compensation if Tuttle signs elsewhere.

Nov 28, 2019; Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws an interception to Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99). Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY

Tuttle was signed as an undrafted rookie out of Tennessee by the Saints in 2019. He's played in 49 of a possible 52 games in his three-year career, including playoffs, and has been an important part of the team’s interior defensive line.

Tuttle has one interception, nine passes batted down, 2 sacks, and 8 tackles for loss in his career. He started a career-high 15 contests in 2021, recording three tackles for loss among 48 total stops and five QB pressures.

New Orleans has tendered or extended restricted free agents Tuttle, WR Deonte Harty, DE Carl Granderson, TE Juwan Johnson, DT Jalen Dalton, DT Albert Huggins, and OT Ethan Greenidge so far this offseason. 

