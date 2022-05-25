Skip to main content

Former Saints' RB Ricky Williams Changes His Name

Former New Orleans Saints' No. 1 draft pick legally changed his name.

Former New Orleans Saints No. 1 draft pick Ricky Williams legally changed his name.

The 1998 Heisman Trophy winner from the University of Texas told Dan Le Batard that "he legally changed his name to Errick Miron. His birth name is Errick Williams, but he said when he got married he took his wife’s name."

Saints ex-head coach Mike Ditka traded all of New Orleans' draft choices in 1999 to Washington for the team to draft him. Miron, aka Williams, has always led a life out of the mainstream.  

Ricky Williams
He was diagnosed with a social anxiety disorder during his playing days with the Saints. Once, Miron interviewed reporters with his helmet on while sitting in his locker.

Miron said, “I did it probably a year-and-a-half ago, made it official. Something I’ve been thinking about and talking about and I finally went through the steps and I went to the social security office with my marriage certificate and I went through the process and it was quick and easy and it felt meaningful. It felt really meaningful.”

Ricky Williams

The highly talented running back played in 38 games, rushed for 3,129 yards, and scored 18 total touchdowns for New Orleans from 1999 to 2001. Miami traded for him in 2002, and he left in 2010 as a free agent (missed two seasons, 2004 - retired, 2006-suspension). He finally retired with the Baltimore Ravens in 2011 after rushing 108 times for 444 yards and two touchdowns.

Miron rushed for 10,009 yards, 66 rushing touchdowns, and had 342 receptions for 2,606 yards and eight receiving touchdowns in his NFL career.

