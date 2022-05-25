Saints Preseason Schedule Set
The Saints-Packers preseason game was announced on Wednesday, which means we have the full schedule for New Orleans.
The Saints announced their missing preseason date and time for their road game against the Packers on Wednesday afternoon, which means we have the full schedule now. If you somehow missed the regular season one, you can check that out here.
Here's how things look for New Orleans in the month of August.
2022 Saints Preseason Schedule
- Week 1 (8/13): at Texans, 7 p.m CT
- Week 2 (8/19): at Packers, 7 p.m. CT
- Week 3 (8/26): vs. Chargers, 7 p.m. CT
All games will be televised locally on WVUE-FOX 8, and several markets will also be able to catch it. Those include:
- Alexandria – KALB
- Baton Rouge – WAFB
- Biloxi, MS – WLOX
- Birmingham, AL – WVTM
- Hattiesburg, MS – WDAM
- Jackson, MS – WLBT
- Lafayette – KATC
- Lake Charles – KPLC
- Meridian, MS – WTOK
- Memphis, TN – WMC
- Mobile, AL – WKRG
- Monroe – KNOE
- Panama City, FL – WGHJ
- Shreveport – KSLA
The dates for joint practices with the Packers have not been announced yet by the team, but are expected to be on the docket during the week leading up to their game. We should get a training camp schedule sometime in early-to-mid July.
