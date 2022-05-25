The Saints-Packers preseason game was announced on Wednesday, which means we have the full schedule for New Orleans.

Here's how things look for New Orleans in the month of August.

2022 Saints Preseason Schedule

Week 1 (8/13): at Texans, 7 p.m CT

at Texans, 7 p.m CT Week 2 (8/19): at Packers, 7 p.m. CT

at Packers, 7 p.m. CT Week 3 (8/26): vs. Chargers, 7 p.m. CT

All games will be televised locally on WVUE-FOX 8, and several markets will also be able to catch it. Those include:

Alexandria – KALB

Baton Rouge – WAFB

Biloxi, MS – WLOX

Birmingham, AL – WVTM

Hattiesburg, MS – WDAM

Jackson, MS – WLBT

Lafayette – KATC

Lake Charles – KPLC

Meridian, MS – WTOK

Memphis, TN – WMC

Mobile, AL – WKRG

Monroe – KNOE

Panama City, FL – WGHJ

Shreveport – KSLA

The dates for joint practices with the Packers have not been announced yet by the team, but are expected to be on the docket during the week leading up to their game. We should get a training camp schedule sometime in early-to-mid July.

