Saints Wednesday Injury Report for Week 18
The Saints dropped their first injury report of Week 18, which sees 10 players listed for Wednesday. Here's how things look for New Orleans, as they prepare for their regular season finale against the Panthers.
DID NOT PRACTICE: Paulson Adebo (hamstring), James Hurst (foot), Juwan Johnson (quadricep), Marcus Maye (shoulder), Andrus Peat (ankle), Dwayne Washington (illness)
LIMITED: Justin Evans (shoulder), Chase Hansen (knee), Taysom Hill (back), Ty Summer (oblique)
Washington, Adebo, and Peat were among those not spotted at Saints practice on Wednesday. Adebo told reporters after practice that he was not going to play on Sunday. Marcus Maye was present, but not participating. Ryan Ramczyk and James Hurst left early, and Juwan Johnson was not present for stretching but returned late.
