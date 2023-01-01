The Bayou Blitz Pre-Game Show: Saints vs. Eagles| Week 17
Saints News Network Reporters and The Bayou Blitz Podcast Co-Hosts Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan discuss the New Orleans Saints' Week 17 matchup against the Eagles.
Saints News Network Reporters and The Bayou Blitz Podcast Co-Hosts Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan discuss the New Orleans Saints' Week 17 matchup against the Eagles.
Watch Here:
Want More Bayou Blitz?
CLICK HERE to join the Bayou Blitz Facebook Group
Follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram: @BayouBlitzPod
Follow Our Hosts on Twitter: Bob Rose: @Bobbyr2613 & Brendan Boylan: @Btboylan
Be sure to subscribe to the Bayou Blitz's weekly live show airing Wednesday nights at 9pm est on Facebook, Twitter, and Youtube.
Also, keep up with the latest news on Saints game day with The Bayou Blitz Podcast's Pre-Game and Halftime show, streaming live for each regular season game the Black and Gold play this season.
Saints-Eagles Coverage From the Week
- Report: Saints Starters Return From Injuries, Expected to Play Against Eagles
- Saints Running Game Needs to Bully Physical Eagles Defense
- Saints Pass Defense Must Shut Down Big-Play Eagles Attack
- Saints Elevate Two Players for Week 17 Eagles Matchup
- Saints Fantasy Football: Start'em or Sit'em - Week 17
- Saints X-Factors vs Eagles | Week 17
- Saints Final Injury Report for Week 17
- Saints Run Defense Must Withstand Eagles Onslaught for Upset
- Saints Passing Attack Needs Production Against Formidable Eagles Defense
- Saints vs. Eagles: What to Watch For
- NFL Top-5 Power Rankings | Week 17
- Saints Updated Playoff Scenarios - Week 17