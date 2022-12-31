Keith Kirkwood and Josh Andrews are up as standard practice squad elevations for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Andrus Peat was ruled out with an ankle injury on the team's final injury report after being carted off the field against the Browns, so we anticipate Andrews starting in place of him. New Orleans is already without their other starting guard in Cesar Ruiz, as he's on injured reserve due to a Lisfranc injury.

The Saints have to win on Sunday, or they'll be eliminated from playoff contention.

