The Saints ruled out a few players on Friday's injury report, and their safety depth is a little thing going into the Eagles game after the inactive list drops.

Sunday's inactive list is out for the Saints, which sees few surprises for the black and gold. New Orleans is in must-win territory against the Eagles today, and are going to have to have a heck of a game plan to beat them in Philly. Here's a look at who's out for Dennis Allen's team in Week 17.

WR Marquez Callaway

S Marcus Maye (shoulder)

RB Dwayne Washington (illness)

S Justin Evans (shoulder)

LB Chase Hansen (knee)

OL Andrus Peat (ankle)

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon

Chris Olave (hamstring), Pete Werner (hamstring), and Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) were all questionable coming into the game with Evans and Hansen. New Orleans will likely roll P.J. Williams to start in place of Maye, but the depth is thin there. Lattimore makes a return to action, as he has not played since Oct. 9 when he got hurt against the Seahawks.

